Should you wager on Colby Parkinson finding his way into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the New York Giants, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's stat line this year displays six catches for 87 yards. He averages 29 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted nine times.

Parkinson, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0

