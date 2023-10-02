The Los Angeles Chargers right now have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2200.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Chargers considerably higher (ninth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Chargers' Super Bowl odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2200. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the eighth-smallest change.

The Chargers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 4.3%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Chargers' four games have gone over the point total.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

With 404 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have been forced to lean on their seventh-ranked offense (388.8 yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Chargers are putting up 27.5 points per game offensively this year (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 26 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

On the ground, Herbert has scored three TDs and accumulated 55 yards.

Keenan Allen has 35 receptions for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Joshua Kelley has run for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler has scored one time and accumulated 117 yards (117.0 per game).

Khalil Mack has compiled 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in four games for the Chargers.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1100 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +900 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +50000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +5000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +10000 14 December 10 Broncos - +15000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +700 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +15000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

