Will Smith vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while batting .259.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this year (62.9%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (26.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 124), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 53 games this season (42.7%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.271
|AVG
|.245
|.354
|OBP
|.361
|.475
|SLG
|.395
|22
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|6
|41
|RBI
|35
|54/27
|K/BB
|35/36
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Harrison (1-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
