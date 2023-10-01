Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while batting .259.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Smith has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this year (62.9%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 124), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 53 games this season (42.7%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .271 AVG .245 .354 OBP .361 .475 SLG .395 22 XBH 20 13 HR 6 41 RBI 35 54/27 K/BB 35/36 0 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings