Will Tyler Higbee Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Higbee did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Higbee's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Higbee has been targeted 15 times and has 11 catches for 132 yards (12.0 per reception) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Higbee's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Achilles
- The Rams have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Puka Nacua (LP/oblique): 30 Rec; 338 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Ben Skowronek (DNP/achilles): 2 Rec; 13 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rams vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Higbee 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|11
|132
|40
|0
|12.0
Higbee Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|7
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|71
|0
Rep Tyler Higbee and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.