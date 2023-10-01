Tyler Higbee did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Higbee's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Higbee has been targeted 15 times and has 11 catches for 132 yards (12.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Achilles

The Rams have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Puka Nacua (LP/oblique): 30 Rec; 338 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ben Skowronek (DNP/achilles): 2 Rec; 13 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Rams vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Higbee 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 11 132 40 0 12.0

Higbee Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0

