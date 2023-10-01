The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) are listed as just 1-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023. For this matchup, the total has been set at 46.5 points.

The Colts' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Rams. The recent betting trends and insights for the Rams can be found below before they face the Colts.

Rams vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-1) 46.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 46.5 -124 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. Colts Betting Insights

Los Angeles beat the spread six times in 17 games last year.

The Rams were an underdog by 1 point or more 11 times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, six hit the over.

Indianapolis beat the spread six times in 17 games last year.

The Colts won once ATS (1-6) as a 1-point favorite or greater last season.

Indianapolis had seven of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

