The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Before the Colts take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1 46 -110 -110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rams vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points just once this season.

The average total for Los Angeles' games this season is 45.3 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have gone 1-0-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Los Angeles is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis' games this season have had an average of 43.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).

This is the first time this year the Colts are moneyline favorites.

Indianapolis has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Colts vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.7 11 23.3 17 43.2 2 3 Rams 23 15 20.7 13 45.3 1 3

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 45.5 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25 26 24.5 ATS Record 1-0-2 0-0-1 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 45.5 42 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 25 22.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.