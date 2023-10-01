One of the best running backs in football will be featured when Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Looking to place a wager on one of the best contributors in this matchup between the Colts and the Rams? See below for everything you need to know.

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +460

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +500

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 30.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 262.5 (-113) 3.5 (-113) - Van Jefferson - - 29.5 (-113) Kyren Williams - 53.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) Tutu Atwell - - 53.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 71.5 (-113)

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 32.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 21.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 69.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 26.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 60.5 (-113) Anthony Richardson 200.5 (-113) 43.5 (-113) -

