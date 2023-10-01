The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Colts vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Rams Insights

This season the Rams put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (23) than the Colts give up (23.3).

The Rams average only three more yards per game (368) than the Colts allow (365).

This year Los Angeles racks up 84 yards per game on the ground, 30.3 fewer than Indianapolis allows (114.3).

The Rams have turned the ball over four times, one fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (5).

Rams Away Performance

The Rams put up 23 points per game in road games (equal to their overall average), and allow 16 on the road (4.7 less than overall).

The Rams' average yards gained (359) and conceded (244.5) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 368 and 284.7, respectively.

Los Angeles' average passing yards gained (277.5) and conceded (168.5) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 284 and 181, respectively.

On the road, the Rams rack up 81.5 rushing yards per game and concede 76. That's less than they gain (84) and allow (103.7) overall.

The Rams convert 42.9% of third downs on the road (2.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 26.9% away from home (1.2% higher than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Seattle W 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 San Francisco L 30-23 FOX 9/25/2023 at Cincinnati L 19-16 ESPN 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 10/8/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/15/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/22/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX

