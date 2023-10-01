How to Watch Rams vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:58 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We give more info below
How to Watch Colts vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Rams Insights
- This season the Rams put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (23) than the Colts give up (23.3).
- The Rams average only three more yards per game (368) than the Colts allow (365).
- This year Los Angeles racks up 84 yards per game on the ground, 30.3 fewer than Indianapolis allows (114.3).
- The Rams have turned the ball over four times, one fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (5).
Rams Away Performance
- The Rams put up 23 points per game in road games (equal to their overall average), and allow 16 on the road (4.7 less than overall).
- The Rams' average yards gained (359) and conceded (244.5) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 368 and 284.7, respectively.
- Los Angeles' average passing yards gained (277.5) and conceded (168.5) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 284 and 181, respectively.
- On the road, the Rams rack up 81.5 rushing yards per game and concede 76. That's less than they gain (84) and allow (103.7) overall.
- The Rams convert 42.9% of third downs on the road (2.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 26.9% away from home (1.2% higher than overall).
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Seattle
|W 30-13
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|San Francisco
|L 30-23
|FOX
|9/25/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 19-16
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply
