Rams vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 4
Going into their game against the Indianapolis Colts (2-1), the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) will be keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Last time out, the Rams lost 19-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
In their last outing, the Colts beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-19.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Questionable
|AJ Jackson
|OT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|John Johnson
|DB
|Face
|Questionable
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Concussion
|Out
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Concussion
|Out
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Wrist
|Out
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Groin
|Questionable
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quenton Nelson
|OG
|Toe
|Questionable
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams rank ninth with 368 total yards per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 284.7 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- In terms of points scored the Rams rank 15th in the NFL (23 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (20.7 points allowed per contest).
- The Rams' pass offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 284 passing yards per game (fourth-best) this season. On defense, they rank seventh by allowing 181 passing yards per game.
- Los Angeles is accumulating 84 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 103.7 rushing yards per contest (13th-ranked) on defense.
- After forcing one turnover (29th in NFL) and turning the ball over four times (15th in NFL) this season, the Rams have the 25th-ranked turnover margin of -3.
Rams vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)
- Moneyline: Colts (-110), Rams (-110)
- Total: 45 points
