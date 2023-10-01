Going into their game against the Indianapolis Colts (2-1), the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) will be keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last time out, the Rams lost 19-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In their last outing, the Colts beat the Baltimore Ravens 22-19.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Questionable AJ Jackson OT Hamstring Questionable Joseph Noteboom OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice John Johnson DB Face Questionable Tyler Higbee TE Achilles Questionable Puka Nacua WR Oblique Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Sam Ehlinger QB Shoulder Questionable Bernhard Raimann OT Concussion Out Ryan Kelly C Concussion Out Braden Smith OT Wrist Out Dallis Flowers CB Back Full Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Groin Questionable Grover Stewart DT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Quenton Nelson OG Toe Questionable Anthony Richardson QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Colts or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

The Rams rank ninth with 368 total yards per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 284.7 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of points scored the Rams rank 15th in the NFL (23 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (20.7 points allowed per contest).

The Rams' pass offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 284 passing yards per game (fourth-best) this season. On defense, they rank seventh by allowing 181 passing yards per game.

Los Angeles is accumulating 84 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 103.7 rushing yards per contest (13th-ranked) on defense.

After forcing one turnover (29th in NFL) and turning the ball over four times (15th in NFL) this season, the Rams have the 25th-ranked turnover margin of -3.

Rams vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) Moneyline: Colts (-110), Rams (-110)

Colts (-110), Rams (-110) Total: 45 points

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.