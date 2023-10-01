At +10000, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 21 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 1.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1300

+1300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Rams much lower (21st in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have had the 14th-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the start to +10000.

The implied probability of the Rams winning the Super Bowl, based on their +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Rams have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The Rams have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Offensively, the Rams rank ninth in the NFL with 368 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (284.7 yards allowed per contest).

On offense, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL with 23 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (284.7 points allowed per contest).

Rams Impact Players

Kyren Williams has run for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In addition, Williams has eight receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 910 yards (303.3 per game), completing 60.3%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

In addition, Stafford has run for 35 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Puka Nacua has scored zero times, hauling in 30 balls for 338 yards (112.7 per game).

Tutu Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards (82.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games for the Rams, Ernest Jones has totaled 4.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

