At Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, the Indianapolis Colts play the Los Angeles Rams, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Colts should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Colts are putting up 320 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 25th, allowing 365 yards per game. In terms of points scored the Rams rank 15th in the NFL (23 points per game), and they are 13th on defense (20.7 points allowed per contest).

Rams vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Colts by 1) Toss Up (45) Colts 24, Rams 23

The Rams have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Games featuring Los Angeles have hit the over once this year.

The average total points scored in Rams games this year (45) is 0.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Indianapolis has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Colts have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 45 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Colts games this season.

Rams vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.7 23.3 21 31 26.5 19.5 Los Angeles 23 20.7 23 30 23 16

