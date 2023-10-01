The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) will look to upset the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under is set at 45 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Colts against the Rams is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Rams vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have been winning two times and have been losing one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

In three games this season, the Colts have been winning after the first quarter one time and have trailed two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up seven points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Rams have lost the second quarter two times and won one time in three games this season.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have tied in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Rams have been outscored in the third quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time in three games this season.

In three games this season, the Colts have lost the third quarter two times and won one time.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After three games this season, the Rams have lost the fourth quarter one time and won two times.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up nine points on average in that quarter.

Rams vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams have been tied after the first half in two games (0-2 in those contests). They have been losing after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Colts have been winning after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

So far this season, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

In three games this season, the Colts have been outscored in the second half two times and outscored their opponent one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 14.7 points on average in the second half.

