The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) are listed as 5.5-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) in an AFC West matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 48.5 points.

Before the Chargers square off against the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-5.5) 48.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-5.5) 48.5 -220 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Las Vegas has but one win versus the spread this season.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

One of Las Vegas' three games has gone over the point total.

Los Angeles has covered the spread once in three games this season.

Out of Los Angeles' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

