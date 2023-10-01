For their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) have seven players on the injury report.

Their last time out, the Raiders lost 23-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers enter this matchup following a 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Out Roderic Teamer S Achilles Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Curtis Bolton LB Knee Out Byron Young DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Doubtful Keenan Allen WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Rashawn Slater OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Heel Questionable Derwin James S Hamstring Doubtful Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring Doubtful Kenneth Murray LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice JT Woods S Illness Out Corey Linsley C Illness Out Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Doubtful Gerald Everett TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Chargers or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL (287.7 total yards per game) and 17th defensively (347.7 total yards allowed per contest).

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in points per game (15), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL with 25.7 points ceded per contest.

In terms of passing, the Raiders rank 14th in the NFL (226 passing yards per game) and 16th on defense (220.3 passing yards allowed per contest).

Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing yards per game (61.7), but it has been better defensively, ranking 21st in the NFL with 127.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Raiders sport a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -7.

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-6)

Chargers (-6) Moneyline: Chargers (-250), Raiders (+200)

Chargers (-250), Raiders (+200) Total: 48 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.