Raiders vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 4
For their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) have seven players on the injury report.
Their last time out, the Raiders lost 23-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chargers enter this matchup following a 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Byron Young
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Heel
|Questionable
|Derwin James
|S
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|JT Woods
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Illness
|Out
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Raiders Season Insights
- In terms of total offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL (287.7 total yards per game) and 17th defensively (347.7 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in points per game (15), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL with 25.7 points ceded per contest.
- In terms of passing, the Raiders rank 14th in the NFL (226 passing yards per game) and 16th on defense (220.3 passing yards allowed per contest).
- Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing yards per game (61.7), but it has been better defensively, ranking 21st in the NFL with 127.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- The Raiders sport a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -7.
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-6)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-250), Raiders (+200)
- Total: 48 points
