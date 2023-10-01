The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Chargers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Chargers have the fifth-best offense this season in terms of points scored (28.7 points per game), but they rank fifth-worst defensively (29 points allowed per game). The Raiders rank fourth-worst in points per game (15), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL with 25.7 points ceded per contest.

Raiders vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-4.5) Toss Up (49.5) Chargers 27, Raiders 22

Raiders Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has won one game against the spread this year.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Las Vegas games have hit the over once this season.

The over/under for this game is 5.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Raiders games (44.3).

Chargers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chargers a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

Chargers games have had an average of 49.8 points this season, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 28.7 29 34 36 26 25.5 Las Vegas 15 25.7 18 23 13.5 27

