The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) will square off against their AFC West-rival, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) in a matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders will attempt to pull off an upset as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.

This week's game that pits the Chargers against the Raiders is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Raiders vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have been winning after the first quarter one time and been knotted up two times in three games this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chargers have led two times and been tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have been outscored in the second quarter in all three contests this season.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Chargers have won the second quarter in one game and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 11 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this year, the Raiders have been outscored in the third quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

The Chargers have lost the third quarter in one game this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering seven points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of three games this year, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter one time and won two times.

In three games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times and tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In all three games this year, the Raiders have been trailing after the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chargers have had the lead two times and have been losing one time.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, with a 1-1 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in one game (0-1).

The Chargers have won the second half in one game this season (0-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 13.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 14.7 points on average in the second half.

