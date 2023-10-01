Puka Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Nacua's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Nacua has been targeted 42 times and has 30 catches for 338 yards (11.3 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for four yards.

Puka Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Oblique

The Rams have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Tyler Higbee (DNP/achilles): 11 Rec; 132 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ben Skowronek (DNP/achilles): 2 Rec; 13 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Rams vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 30 338 120 0 11.3

Nacua Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0

