Will Puka Nacua Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Puka Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Nacua's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Nacua has been targeted 42 times and has 30 catches for 338 yards (11.3 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for four yards.
Keep an eye on Nacua's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Puka Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Oblique
- The Rams have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tyler Higbee (DNP/achilles): 11 Rec; 132 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Ben Skowronek (DNP/achilles): 2 Rec; 13 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rams vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|42
|30
|338
|120
|0
|11.3
Nacua Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
Rep Puka Nacua and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.