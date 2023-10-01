On Sunday, Mookie Betts (batting .235 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 178 hits, batting .306 this season with 80 extra-base hits.

He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 74.8% of his games this year (113 of 151), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (30.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had at least one RBI in 41.1% of his games this year (62 of 151), with two or more RBI 27 times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season (88 of 151), with two or more runs 31 times (20.5%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 75 .334 AVG .279 .432 OBP .384 .662 SLG .500 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 52 54/46 K/BB 53/49 5 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings