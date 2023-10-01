Mookie Betts vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mookie Betts (batting .235 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Read More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 178 hits, batting .306 this season with 80 extra-base hits.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 74.8% of his games this year (113 of 151), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (30.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had at least one RBI in 41.1% of his games this year (62 of 151), with two or more RBI 27 times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season (88 of 151), with two or more runs 31 times (20.5%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.334
|AVG
|.279
|.432
|OBP
|.384
|.662
|SLG
|.500
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|52
|54/46
|K/BB
|53/49
|5
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 22-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.