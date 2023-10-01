Miguel Rojas vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .236.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 66 of 124 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (16.9%).
- He has homered in five games this season (4.0%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 3.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.223
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.298
|.337
|SLG
|.313
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Harrison (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
