The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .236.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 66 of 124 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (16.9%).

He has homered in five games this season (4.0%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 3.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 39 of 124 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .223 AVG .250 .282 OBP .298 .337 SLG .313 14 XBH 9 4 HR 1 21 RBI 10 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings