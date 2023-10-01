Max Muncy vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Giants Player Props
|Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants
|Dodgers vs Giants Odds
|Dodgers vs Giants Prediction
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 84 walks while batting .213.
- He ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 74 of 134 games this year (55.2%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, Muncy has picked up at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Dodgers Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Will Smith
- Click Here for Miguel Rojas
- Click Here for Freddie Freeman
- Click Here for Mookie Betts
- Click Here for Amed Rosario
- Click Here for Kiké Hernández
- Click Here for Chris Taylor
- Click Here for James Outman
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.227
|AVG
|.200
|.358
|OBP
|.311
|.498
|SLG
|.460
|24
|XBH
|30
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|60
|68/45
|K/BB
|84/39
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.