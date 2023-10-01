The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Muncy has 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 84 walks while batting .213.

He ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 74 of 134 games this year (55.2%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.5% of his games this year, Muncy has picked up at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.

Home Away 65 GP 68 .227 AVG .200 .358 OBP .311 .498 SLG .460 24 XBH 30 19 HR 17 45 RBI 60 68/45 K/BB 84/39 0 SB 1

