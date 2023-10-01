Keenan Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Seeking Allen's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 4, Allen has 32 receptions for 402 yards -- 12.6 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Chargers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Gerald Everett (DNP/illness): 11 Rec; 98 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 32 402 146 2 12.6

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0

