Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Seeking Allen's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 4, Allen has 32 receptions for 402 yards -- 12.6 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Chargers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Gerald Everett (DNP/illness): 11 Rec; 98 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|32
|402
|146
|2
|12.6
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
