The October 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) will feature a battle between QBs Justin Herbert and Jimmy Garoppolo. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 3 Games Played 3 74.4% Completion % 68.1% 939 (313) Passing Yards (Per Game) 709 (236.3) 6 Touchdowns 5 0 Interceptions 6 28 (9.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 19 (6.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Raiders Defensive Stats

The Raiders' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 77 points allowed (25.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas ranks 15th in the NFL with 661 passing yards allowed (220.3 per game) and 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Against the run, the Raiders rank 21st in the NFL with 382 rushing yards allowed (127.3 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Las Vegas is 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (72.7%) and 26th in third-down percentage allowed (46.2%).

Chargers Defensive Stats

