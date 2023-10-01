When the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) match up on October 1 at SoFi Stadium, Justin Herbert and Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 3 Games Played 3 68.1% Completion % 74.4% 709 (236.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 939 (313.0) 5 Touchdowns 6 6 Interceptions 0 19 (6.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 28 (9.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Chargers Defensive Stats

This year, the Chargers' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 28th in the NFL with 29.0 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 31st with 1,352 total yards allowed (450.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the most passing yards in the NFL with 1,011 (337.0 per game). It also ranks 30th in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.5).

Against the run, the Chargers' D ranks 15th in the NFL with 341 rushing yards allowed (113.7 per game) and 19th with three rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Los Angeles is 18th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 15th at 53.8%.

Raiders Defensive Stats

