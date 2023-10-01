Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Check out Garoppolo's stats on this page.

Garoppolo's season stats include 709 passing yards (236.3 per game). He is 64-for-94 (68.1%), with five TD passes and six interceptions, and has 12 carries for 19 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Garoppolo 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 64 94 68.1% 709 5 6 7.5 12 19 0

Garoppolo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 20 26 200 2 1 9 11 0 Week 2 @Bills 16 24 185 1 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 28 44 324 2 3 2 7 0

