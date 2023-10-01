James Outman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, James Outman (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 82 of 149 games this year (55.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this year (45.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|74
|.249
|AVG
|.247
|.356
|OBP
|.348
|.404
|SLG
|.467
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|33
|86/33
|K/BB
|95/34
|10
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Sept. 22, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.