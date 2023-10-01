On Sunday, James Outman (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Outman is batting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Outman has gotten a hit in 82 of 149 games this year (55.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this year (45.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Home Away 75 GP 74 .249 AVG .247 .356 OBP .348 .404 SLG .467 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 33 86/33 K/BB 95/34 10 SB 5

