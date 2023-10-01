Gerald Everett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Everett's stats can be found on this page.

Everett's season stats include 98 yards on 11 receptions (8.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for two yards. He has been targeted 12 times.

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Chargers have no other receivers on the injury list.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 11 98 70 0 8.9

Everett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0

