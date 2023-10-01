Will Gerald Everett Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gerald Everett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Everett's stats can be found on this page.
Everett's season stats include 98 yards on 11 receptions (8.9 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for two yards. He has been targeted 12 times.
Gerald Everett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Chargers have no other receivers on the injury list.
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Everett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|11
|98
|70
|0
|8.9
Everett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|3
|3
|47
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|6
|6
|30
|0
