Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .414 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 122 of 160 games this year, with multiple hits 63 times.

Looking at the 160 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 65 games this season (40.6%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

In 56.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 34 games with multiple runs (21.3%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 79 .315 AVG .359 .376 OBP .451 .523 SLG .628 41 XBH 50 13 HR 16 45 RBI 58 59/31 K/BB 61/41 13 SB 10

Giants Pitching Rankings