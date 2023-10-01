Freddie Freeman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .989, fueled by an OBP of .414 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 122 of 160 games this year, with multiple hits 63 times.
- Looking at the 160 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (16.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 65 games this season (40.6%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (14.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- In 56.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 34 games with multiple runs (21.3%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|79
|.315
|AVG
|.359
|.376
|OBP
|.451
|.523
|SLG
|.628
|41
|XBH
|50
|13
|HR
|16
|45
|RBI
|58
|59/31
|K/BB
|61/41
|13
|SB
|10
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Sept. 22, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
