Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) and San Francisco Giants (79-82) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (11-4) for the Dodgers and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.89 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- The Dodgers' Miller (11-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.89, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Bobby Miller vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 672 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 172 home runs, 19th in the league.
- The Giants have gone 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison
- Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, Sept. 22, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
- Harrison is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Harrison has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this outing.
- In one of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Kyle Harrison vs. Dodgers
- He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that ranks sixth in the league with 1417 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .457 (second in the league) with 248 total home runs (second in MLB play).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Harrison has a 3.38 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.