The Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) and San Francisco Giants (79-82) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (11-4) for the Dodgers and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.89 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (11-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.89, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Bobby Miller vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 672 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 172 home runs, 19th in the league.

The Giants have gone 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, Sept. 22, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In six games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Harrison is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Harrison has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this outing.

In one of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Kyle Harrison vs. Dodgers

He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that ranks sixth in the league with 1417 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .457 (second in the league) with 248 total home runs (second in MLB play).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Harrison has a 3.38 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.