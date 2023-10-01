Wilmer Flores and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Oracle Park on Sunday (starting at 3:05 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI (213 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He's slashing .336/.414/.575 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 178 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 95 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .306/.408/.580 slash line on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Flores Stats

Flores has collected 115 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 60 runs.

He has a .284/.355/.509 slash line on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Sep. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Padres Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 76 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .259/.376/.421 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 25 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

