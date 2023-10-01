Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Giants on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:50 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Oracle Park on Sunday (starting at 3:05 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 103 RBI (213 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.
- He's slashing .336/.414/.575 so far this year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 178 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 95 walks and 107 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .306/.408/.580 slash line on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Flores Stats
- Flores has collected 115 hits with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 60 runs.
- He has a .284/.355/.509 slash line on the year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 76 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .259/.376/.421 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 25
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
