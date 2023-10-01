On Sunday, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) visit Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (79-82) in the series rubber match at Oracle Park.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (11-4, 3.89 ERA) vs Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 83, or 62.4%, of the 133 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 35-21 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Dodgers have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 4-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Will Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+185) James Outman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

