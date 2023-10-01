Tyler Fitzgerald and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Sunday at Oracle Park against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 248 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .457 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers are seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (901 total).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.209).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (11-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Miller is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Miller is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 21 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Rockies W 11-2 Away Bobby Miller Ryan Feltner 9/27/2023 Rockies W 8-2 Away Emmet Sheehan Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies L 14-5 Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants - Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison

