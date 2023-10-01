Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Tyler Fitzgerald and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Giants are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-175). The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 83-50 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 35-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 88 of those games (88-62-10).

The Dodgers have collected a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 46-34 24-23 74-39 73-39 25-23

