Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) versus the San Francisco Giants (79-82) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 3:05 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (11-4) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will get the nod for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have won 83, or 62.4%, of the 133 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-21, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 901 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

