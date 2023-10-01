Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:42 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-62) versus the San Francisco Giants (79-82) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 3:05 PM ET on October 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (11-4) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will get the nod for the Giants.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.
- The Dodgers have won 83, or 62.4%, of the 133 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 35-21, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 901 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|W 11-2
|Bobby Miller vs Ryan Feltner
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|W 8-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Noah Davis
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|L 14-5
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|W 6-2
|Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn
|September 30
|@ Giants
|L 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck
|October 1
|@ Giants
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison
