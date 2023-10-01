When the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, Davante Adams will face a Chargers pass defense featuring Kenneth Murray. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 50.2 16.7 3 20 11.85

Davante Adams vs. Kenneth Murray Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 322 receiving yards (107.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 receptions on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Las Vegas has tallied 678 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. When it comes to passing TDs, it is seventh in the NFL with five.

The Raiders' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 45 points (15 per game).

Las Vegas is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 31.3 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 12 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 52.2%.

Kenneth Murray & the Chargers' Defense

Kenneth Murray has a team-leading one interception to go along with 22 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

In the air, Los Angeles has allowed the highest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 926 (308.7 per game).

The Chargers are fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 29 points per game.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Kenneth Murray Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Kenneth Murray Rec. Targets 37 7 Def. Targets Receptions 25 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.9 4 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 322 22 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 107.3 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 57 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

