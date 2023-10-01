On Sunday, Chris Taylor (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 during his last outings.

In 55.4% of his games this season (62 of 112), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this year (30.4%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .256 AVG .220 .337 OBP .313 .419 SLG .424 15 XBH 16 5 HR 10 22 RBI 34 58/19 K/BB 66/22 9 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings