Chris Taylor vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Chris Taylor (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.
- Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 during his last outings.
- In 55.4% of his games this season (62 of 112), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34 games this year (30.4%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.220
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.419
|SLG
|.424
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|34
|58/19
|K/BB
|66/22
|9
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in the league.
- Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
