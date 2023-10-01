Chiefs vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:51 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Patrick Mahomes II will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their game versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.
Check out player props for the Chiefs' and Jets' biggest contributors in this contest.
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +420
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|271.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|25.5 (-115)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Randall Cobb
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Zach Wilson
|173.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-120)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
