AFC West rivals clash when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points. This contest has a listed total of 48.5 points.

Before the Chargers square off against the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-5.5) 48.5 -250 +200 FanDuel Chargers (-5.5) 48.5 -220 +184

Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Raiders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

One of Las Vegas' three games has gone over the point total.

