Chargers vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
AFC West rivals clash when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points. This contest has a listed total of 48.5 points.
Before the Chargers square off against the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Chargers.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-5.5)
|48.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-5.5)
|48.5
|-220
|+184
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Los Angeles is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
- Las Vegas has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Raiders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.
- One of Las Vegas' three games has gone over the point total.
