The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) square off against a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers and the Raiders.

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Chargers 5.5 48.5 -250 +200

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Los Angeles' outings this year have an average point total of 49.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).
  • The Chargers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.
  • Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Every Raiders game this season has ended with a combined score under 48.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Las Vegas' contests this season is 44.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).
  • The Raiders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chargers vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Chargers 28.7 7 29 27 49.8 3 3
Raiders 15 29 25.7 22 44.3 0 3
Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.8 50.5 49.5
Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27 26
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.3 43.5 44.8
Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 23 25
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

