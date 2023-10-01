The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) square off against a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers and the Raiders.

Chargers vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 5.5 48.5 -250 +200

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles' outings this year have an average point total of 49.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Las Vegas Raiders

Every Raiders game this season has ended with a combined score under 48.5 points.

The average over/under for Las Vegas' contests this season is 44.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).

The Raiders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chargers vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 28.7 7 29 27 49.8 3 3 Raiders 15 29 25.7 22 44.3 0 3

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50.5 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27 26 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 43.5 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 23 25 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

