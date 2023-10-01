Chargers vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) square off against a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers and the Raiders.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|5.5
|48.5
|-250
|+200
Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles' outings this year have an average point total of 49.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).
- The Chargers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.
- Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Every Raiders game this season has ended with a combined score under 48.5 points.
- The average over/under for Las Vegas' contests this season is 44.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Raiders have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).
- The Raiders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.
Chargers vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chargers
|28.7
|7
|29
|27
|49.8
|3
|3
|Raiders
|15
|29
|25.7
|22
|44.3
|0
|3
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.8
|50.5
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27
|26
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.3
|43.5
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|23
|25
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
