How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFC West opponents match up when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) square off on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chargers Insights
- The Chargers rack up 28.7 points per game, three more than the Raiders give up per contest (25.7).
- The Chargers collect 416.7 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 347.7 the Raiders allow per outing.
- This season, Los Angeles runs for 19.3 fewer yards per game (108) than Las Vegas allows per outing (127.3).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Chargers Home Performance
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Miami
|L 36-34
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 27-24
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 28-24
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.