AFC West opponents match up when the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) square off on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chargers Insights

The Chargers rack up 28.7 points per game, three more than the Raiders give up per contest (25.7).

The Chargers collect 416.7 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 347.7 the Raiders allow per outing.

This season, Los Angeles runs for 19.3 fewer yards per game (108) than Las Vegas allows per outing (127.3).

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Chargers Home Performance

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Miami L 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at Tennessee L 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Minnesota W 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC

