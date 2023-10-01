For their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 PM , the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) have 12 players on the injury report.

The Chargers enter the matchup after winning 28-24 over the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on September 24.

Last time out, the Raiders were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-18.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Doubtful Keenan Allen WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Rashawn Slater OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Heel Questionable Derwin James S Hamstring Doubtful Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring Doubtful Kenneth Murray LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice JT Woods S Illness Out Corey Linsley C Illness Out Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Doubtful Gerald Everett TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Out Roderic Teamer S Achilles Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Curtis Bolton LB Knee Out Byron Young DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Chargers Season Insights

While the Chargers rank second-worst in the NFL in total defense with 450.7 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation on offense, as they rank second-best in the NFL (416.7 yards per game).

The Chargers have struggled defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (29 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank fifth-best on offense, putting up 28.7 points per game.

While the Chargers rank worst in the NFL in passing defense with 337 passing yards allowed per game, it's been a different story offensively, as they rank third-best in the NFL (308.7 passing yards per game).

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranks 13th in the NFL with 108 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (113.7).

The Chargers rank seventh in the NFL with a +3 turnover margin after forcing 4 turnovers (13th in the NFL) and committing one (first in the NFL).

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-6)

Chargers (-6) Moneyline: Chargers (-250), Raiders (+200)

Chargers (-250), Raiders (+200) Total: 48 points

