Our computer model predicts a victory for the Los Angeles Chargers when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:05 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Chargers have struggled defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (29 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank fifth-best on offense, putting up 28.7 points per game. The Raiders rank 23rd with 287.7 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 17th with 347.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Chargers vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-4.5) Toss Up (49.5) Chargers 27, Raiders 22

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Los Angeles has won one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, two Los Angeles games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 49.5, 0.3 points fewer than the average total in Chargers games thus far this season.

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has won one game against the spread this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total once this season.

Games involving the Raiders this year have averaged 44.3 points per game, a 5.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chargers vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 28.7 29 34 36 26 25.5 Las Vegas 15 25.7 18 23 13.5 27

