The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) will square off against their AFC West-rival, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) in a matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders will try to pull off an upset as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

Chargers vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Chargers have led after the first quarter two times and been tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have had the lead after the first quarter one time and been tied two times in three games this season.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Chargers have won the second quarter in one game and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second quarter.

In all three games this year, the Raiders have been outscored by their opponent in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Chargers have lost the third quarter in one game this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is giving up seven points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Raiders have been outscored in that quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

4th Quarter

The Chargers have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've tied that quarter in one game.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in that quarter.

Out of three games this year, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent two times.

Chargers vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chargers have been winning after the first half in two games this season and have been losing after the first half in one game.

The Raiders have trailed after the first half in all three games this year. They've gone 1-2 in those games.

2nd Half

In three games this season, the Chargers have won the second half one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 13.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 14.7 points on average in the second half.

The Raiders have won the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in one game (0-1).

