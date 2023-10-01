The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) square off on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in a clash of AFC West opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Chargers vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Chargers by 5.8 points, just 0.7 less than the 6.5-point spread set by BetMGM.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 74.9% chance to win.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -298 or shorter.

The Raiders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+6.5)



Las Vegas (+6.5) The Chargers have put together a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread one time this season (1-2-0).

Las Vegas has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) Los Angeles and Las Vegas combine to average 4.3 less points per game than the over/under of 48 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.7 more points per game (54.7) than this matchup's over/under of 48 points.

In the Chargers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

One of the Raiders' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

