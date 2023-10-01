As of October 1 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +425

+425 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chargers are 10th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), but only 14th-best according to computer rankings.

The Chargers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.

The Chargers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 3.8%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles hasn won once against the spread this year.

Two Chargers games (out of three) have hit the over this year.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Chargers have struggled on defense, ranking second-worst in the NFL (450.7 yards allowed per game) this season. However, they rank second-best on the other side of the ball, putting up 416.7 yards per game.

While the Chargers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29 points allowed per game, it's been a different story on offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL (28.7 points per game).

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has six TD passes and zero picks in three games, completing 74.4% for 939 yards (313.0 per game).

On the ground, Herbert has scored one touchdown and accumulated 28 yards.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen has scored two times, hauling in 32 balls for 402 yards (134.0 per game).

In one game, Austin Ekeler has run for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one score.

Donald Parham has six catches for 33 yards (11.0 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Kenneth Murray has delivered one pick to go with 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games for the Chargers.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

