Ben Skowronek did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Skowronek's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Skowronek has been targeted four times, with season stats of 13 yards on two receptions (6.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for 11 yards.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Achilles

The Rams have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Puka Nacua (LP/oblique): 30 Rec; 338 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Higbee (DNP/achilles): 11 Rec; 132 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Rams vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 13 13 0 6.5

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.