Will Ben Skowronek Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ben Skowronek did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Skowronek's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Skowronek has been targeted four times, with season stats of 13 yards on two receptions (6.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for 11 yards.
Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Achilles
- The Rams have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Puka Nacua (LP/oblique): 30 Rec; 338 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tyler Higbee (DNP/achilles): 11 Rec; 132 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Rams vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Skowronek 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|13
|13
|0
|6.5
Skowronek Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|3
|0
