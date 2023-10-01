Austin Ekeler was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Ekeler's stats can be found below.

The season stats for Ekeler last year included 204 carries for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he had 107 receptions (127 targets) for 722 yards.

Austin Ekeler Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Chargers have no other running back on the injury list.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ekeler 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 204 915 13 4.5 127 107 722 5

Ekeler Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 14 36 0 4 36 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 14 39 0 9 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 4 5 0 8 48 0 Week 4 @Texans 13 60 2 6 49 1 Week 5 @Browns 16 173 1 4 26 1 Week 6 Broncos 14 36 1 10 47 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 31 1 12 96 1 Week 9 @Falcons 14 47 1 7 24 1 Week 10 @49ers 6 24 0 7 39 0 Week 11 Chiefs 19 83 1 2 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 20 0 11 60 1 Week 13 @Raiders 10 35 0 5 67 0 Week 14 Dolphins 15 45 1 8 59 0 Week 15 Titans 12 58 1 2 12 0 Week 16 @Colts 18 67 2 4 12 0 Week 17 Rams 10 122 2 4 39 0 Week 18 @Broncos 11 34 0 4 36 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 13 35 2 2 8 0

