The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (batting .280 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .259 with 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 86 of 139 games this season (61.9%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 139), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (41 of 139), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (54 of 139), with two or more runs 12 times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 62 .291 AVG .224 .333 OBP .267 .448 SLG .298 29 XBH 10 4 HR 2 31 RBI 26 44/16 K/BB 54/13 8 SB 7

Giants Pitching Rankings