Amed Rosario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Amed Rosario (batting .280 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .259 with 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 86 of 139 games this season (61.9%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 139), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (41 of 139), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (54 of 139), with two or more runs 12 times (8.6%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|62
|.291
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.267
|.448
|SLG
|.298
|29
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|26
|44/16
|K/BB
|54/13
|8
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the least in the league.
- Harrison makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
