Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 73rd in slugging.

In 62.9% of his 124 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 65 times this year (52.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .271 AVG .245 .354 OBP .361 .475 SLG .395 22 XBH 20 13 HR 6 41 RBI 35 54/27 K/BB 35/36 0 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings