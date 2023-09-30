Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 73rd in slugging.
  • In 62.9% of his 124 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
  • In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 65 times this year (52.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 59
.271 AVG .245
.354 OBP .361
.475 SLG .395
22 XBH 20
13 HR 6
41 RBI 35
54/27 K/BB 35/36
0 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Beck (3-3) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
