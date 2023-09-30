Will Smith vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:29 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, September 30 at 9:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .259 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 73rd in slugging.
- In 62.9% of his 124 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in 53 games this season (42.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 65 times this year (52.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.271
|AVG
|.245
|.354
|OBP
|.361
|.475
|SLG
|.395
|22
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|6
|41
|RBI
|35
|54/27
|K/BB
|35/36
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck (3-3) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
