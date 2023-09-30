Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on USC vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is USC vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado 36, USC 35

Colorado 36, USC 35 USC has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Trojans have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Colorado has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Buffaloes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+21.5)



Colorado (+21.5) USC has two wins versus the spread in four games this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 21.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Thus far in 2023 Colorado has two wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the USC vs. Colorado matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (72.5)



Under (72.5) USC and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 72.5 points twice this season.

This season, Colorado has played two games with a combined score higher than 72.5 points.

USC averages 55 points per game against Colorado's 32.5, totaling 15 points over the matchup's total of 72.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 65.5 66.5 62.5 Implied Total AVG 49.5 49.7 49 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 59.8 67 Implied Total AVG 40.3 36.5 44 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.