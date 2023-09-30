Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 30.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Seahawks are 14th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), but only 18th according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Seahawks' Super Bowl odds down from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 12th-smallest change.
- The Seahawks have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Seattle has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- With 407.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Seahawks have been forced to rely on their 17th-ranked offense (332.7 yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- The Seahawks have struggled defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL (29.3 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank fourth-best on offense, totaling 29 points per game.
Seahawks Impact Players
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III has four TDs and has gained 204 yards (68.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Walker has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards.
- In three games, Geno Smith has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.9%.
- In three games, D.K. Metcalf has 15 receptions for 234 yards (78.0 per game) and one score.
- Tyler Lockett has 13 catches for 103 yards (34.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Julian Love has been doing his part on defense, collecting 27 tackles and three passes defended for the Seahawks.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|W 37-27
|+30000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
